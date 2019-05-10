Kim Kardashian, Kanye West may soon welcome their fourth child

and may soon be blessed with a fourth child as their surrogate is reportedly going into labour.

A source previously told E! News that the surrogate is "due in May" and it seems like the time is almost here!

For the unversed, in early January news broke that Kim and Kanye were expecting their fourth child, a boy, via surrogacy.

On Thursday, Kim's sister spilled the beans about the arrival of her nephew while filming the ' Show', which is set to air on this Saturday.

Kim's mother was a guest on the popular talk show and was surprised when had all of her grandchildren and eldest daughter come out to join her.

However, when Ellen shared that Kim was supposed to be there, Kourtney explained that her beloved sister had to rush to the hospital.

"My mom doesn't even know this but Kim's surrogate went into labour. So, she's at the hospital," Kourtney revealed.

Kris, who was taken aback by the news, said, "No! What are we doing here?! C'mon Ellen."

Kris' grandkids, who appeared on the show were Penelope Disick, Mason Disick, Reign Disick, North West, Saint West, and West. Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and Rob Kardashian's children did not appear on the show.

The happy news comes days after rumours were abuzz that Kim and Kanye's surrogate had already delivered their son.

However, Kim recently took to and put all the speculations to rest.

"Wait just saw news our baby boy came but that's not true. It's Met Monday, I'm in NYC. I would be at the hospital lol," she tweeted on May 6.

While celebrating the impending arrival of her fourth child last week, Kim's famous friends and family gathered at her home for a "CBD & Meditation"-themed baby shower.

During the celebration, each person in attendance was given a navy blue Yeezy slides and everyone took part in a sound bath. In addition, baby blue-coloured decorations were placed all around the home as well as a Name Game board was also there, where many suggested unique names for the baby.

Explaining how she decided on the baby shower theme, Kim admitted she was "freaking out" because "the baby is coming in, like, two weeks."

"I thought what better way to celebrate than to have a little CBD," Kim told her guests.

Kim's wellness and CBD-themed baby shower was attended by fellow celebrity friends including Chrissy Teigen, Paris Hilton, Larsa Pippen, Jen Atkin, Nicole Williams, Sara Foster, Natalie Halcro, and

The couple is already proud parents to North, Saint, and This will be the power couple's second boy and the second time they have used a surrogate. They earlier used a surrogate with

