Liam Neeson to star in action-thriller 'The Minuteman'

Actor Liam Neeson has been roped in for Robert Lorenz's upcoming action-thriller titled 'The Minuteman'.
The film will be represented by Voltage Pictures at the Cannes Film Festival, reports Variety.
'The Minuteman' is set to start production in September at different locations in Ohio and New Mexico. The plot of the film revolves around the story of a retired Vietnam veteran who believes that he is responsible for the death of a boy who is being hunted by the cartel.
Robert Lorenz has co-written the script with Chris Charles and Danny Kravitz. Tai Duncan and Mark Williams, Warren Goz and Eric Gold are together producing the action thriller.
Liam Neeson has earlier starred in action trilogies 'Taken', 'Widows', 'The Commuter', 'Run All Night' and 'Cold Pursuit'.
He will next be seen in F. Gary Gray's 'Men in Black: International', also starring Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
