JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

WHO urges the world to pull out all stops to rein in coronavirus spread
Business Standard

Anurag Srivastava to replace Raveesh Kumar as MEA spokesperson

Anurag Srivastava is currently serving as the Indian ambassador to Ethiopia and the African Union

ANI 

Raveesh Kumar
Raveesh Kumar

Anurag Srivastava will replace Raveesh Kumar as the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), sources told ANI.

Anurag Srivastava is currently serving as the Indian ambassador to Ethiopia and the African Union.

He is from the 1999 batch of the Indian Foreign Service.

A formal announcement of his succession is expected to be made soon.
First Published: Fri, March 06 2020. 09:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU