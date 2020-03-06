Anurag Srivastava to replace Raveesh Kumar as MEA spokesperson

-
ALSO READ
India in contact with Pakistan on consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav: MEA
Visit by EU MPs not at all 'internationalisation' of Kashmir issue: MEA
CAA protests: Indo-Japan Summit date to be finalised soon, says MEA
India-Japan annual summit to take place from Dec 15-17, says MEA
No Indian in China infected by coronavirus, embassy in touch with them: MEA
-
Anurag Srivastava will replace Raveesh Kumar as the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), sources told ANI.
Anurag Srivastava is currently serving as the Indian ambassador to Ethiopia and the African Union.
He is from the 1999 batch of the Indian Foreign Service.
A formal announcement of his succession is expected to be made soon.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU