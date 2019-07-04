JUST IN
AP govt appoints Sindhu Subrahmanyam as Dy collector

The government of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday appointed Sindhu Subrahmanyam as deputy collector.

Sindhu is the daughter of late Dr P Subramanayam, IAS, former Principal Secretary to ex-CM Dr Y S Rajasekhar Reddy.

P Subrahmanyam died along with YS Rajasekhar Reddy in a helicopter crash on 2nd September 2009.

Revenue Department special principal secretary Manmohan Singh issued the order in this regard.

