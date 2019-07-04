AP govt appoints Sindhu Subrahmanyam as Dy collector

-
The government of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday appointed Sindhu Subrahmanyam as deputy collector.
Sindhu is the daughter of late Dr P Subramanayam, IAS, former Principal Secretary to ex-CM Dr Y S Rajasekhar Reddy.
P Subrahmanyam died along with YS Rajasekhar Reddy in a helicopter crash on 2nd September 2009.
Revenue Department special principal secretary Manmohan Singh issued the order in this regard.
