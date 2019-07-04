Rains likely to lash North Goa, South Goa districts during next 2-3 hrs: Goa Met Dept

Rain is most likely to affect most places over North Goa and South Goa districts during the next 2-3 hours, said meteorological department, Goa.

"Moderate to heavy spells of rain is likely to be accompanied with winds reaching up to 20-25kts," Meteorological department, Goa said in its Nowcast bulletin.

Heavy Rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places over North Goa and South Goa district of the state, the Meteorological Department, Goa said in its warning bulletin.

Heavy to very rains are predicted at isolated places across the district for next four to five days.

It also released a warning bulletin for fishermen saying, rough to very rough sea conditions (with wind speed reaching 40-50 Kmph) are likely to prevail over west central and southwest Arabian Sea. Fishermen are adviced not to venture into these areas from July 4 to July 8.

