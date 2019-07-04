All newly-elected MPs likely to speak in first session: Speaker

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said that the first session of 17th Lok Sabha is expected to create history as the newly elected MPs were being given opportunities to raise their issues in the house.

Addressing the orientation programme of newly-elected members, Birla said that their large attendance was a testimony of their sincerity to learn about the parliamentary practices and procedures.

He highlighted that the first-time elected Members have been given ample opportunity to participate in the parliamentary proceedings in Question Hour, Zero Hour and by raising matters under Rule 377 and it will be his endeavour that all new MPs participate in some debate or the other during this first Session of the 17th Lok Sabha.

"It will be historic for the MPs," he said, adding that nearly half of the Lok Sabha comprised newly-elected MPs.

Addressing the members on the theme 'Parliamentary Questions and Procedural Devices to Raise Matters in the House', Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said the members should prepare themselves properly before asking questions.

He emphasized that they should try and decide about their areas of specialisation.

Gadkari urged the members to be brief while raising issues in the House and try their best to attain knowledge on the issues of their interest. He also observed that members should resist from asking questions with a vindictive approach. The four-day orientation programme is being organised by the Bureau of Parliamentary Studies and Training (BPST).

