AP: Naxals kill man over suspicion of being a police informer

A man has been killed in Bonjangi village by Naxals on suspicion of him being a police informer, the police said on Monday.
The victim was abducted by the Naxals on June 27 and his body was recovered a day later on Friday.
A letter purportedly written by Naxals was found at the spot.
An investigation has been launched into the matter.
Further details are awaited.
