AP: Ram Gopal Varma 'barred' from entering Vijayawada

Pradesh state police on Sunday allegedly "barred" Varma from entering

Varma landed at and reached for a press meet. He was accompanied by Rakesh Reddy, of Varma's sensational film 'Lakshmi's NTR'.

"Sorry to inform that the press meet at 4 pm is cancelled because the police stopped us and have barred my entry into and forcibly sending me back to Hey @ncbn Where here is democracy? Why is truth being back-stabbed?" Varma asked.

Posting a video of police personnel escorting him, the filmmaker tweeted: "Just see the number of police escorting me out of Vijayawada as if I am the biggest criminal ever and my only crime is telling all the backstabbing truths behind #LakshmisNTR."

The director- duo was to hold a press meet on the politically oriented film which allegedly portrays the character of in a negative light.

However, the police stopped them at Prakash Nagar area and sent them back to the airport. According to police, Varma's proposed press meet was not given permission in order to safeguard the law and order situation.

Amid protests from TDP cadres, the film was released only in Telangana on March 29. The film is set to release in Pradesh on May 1.

