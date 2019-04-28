TMC's district unit chief under house arrest ahead of fourth phase LS polling

(West Bengal) Apr 28 (ANI): district unit Mondol has been put under the house arrest from Sunday evening here ahead of the fourth phase of polling on Monday. He will be under the strict vigilance of the central forces till April 30.

An association of polling officers on Saturday met (CEO), seeking stringent measure including house arrest of Mondol to ensure a 'free and fair election.'

Speaking to ANI, Mondol said: "Yes, they (Central government) has put me under house arrest but I don't know what led them to take such a step. These days the Centre acts according to its own wishes."

Confident of his win, he said that conducting the election in seven phases in is highly condemnable.

The deployment of central forces in was sought by different parties in view of the violence, which marred the panchayat polls in 2018.

Earlier welcoming the presence of central forces in Birbhum, Mondal had told ANI: "Deployment of central force is a very good decision. People so far have voted for development and will do so again."

After a statewide agitation by the polling officers for 100 per cent deployment of central forces, the on April 8 issued a letter to all the District Magistrates stating that the security arrangements at polling stations will be under the direct superintendence and control of the to ensure safety and security of the presiding and polling officers.

will go for the fourth phase of polling in Asansol, Baharampur, Burdhman (East), Bolpur, Ranaghat and Krishnagar for 8 Lok Sabha constituencies on Monday. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

