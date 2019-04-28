30 per cent candidates contesting Assembly Elections in Odisha have criminal background: ADR report

Thirty per cent of the candidates contesting Assembly Elections in Odisha have criminal backgrounds as per the affidavit filed by them, a report published by (ADR) and Odisha Election Watch on Sunday claimed.

The report published is an analysis of self sworn affidavits of 1121 out of 1137 candidates, who are contesting Assembly polls.

As per the report, out of the 1121 candidates, 332 (30 per cent) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Around 257 (23 per cent) candidates have declared serious criminal cases against them which include cases of rape, murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, crimes against women, etc.

Six Lok Sabha and 42 Assembly seats of Odisha will go to polls on Monday. The results will be announced on May 23.

