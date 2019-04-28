JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

What we've achieved is historic, Sergio Busquets after winning La Liga title
Business Standard

30 per cent candidates contesting Assembly Elections in Odisha have criminal background: ADR report

ANI  |  General News 

Thirty per cent of the candidates contesting Assembly Elections in Odisha have criminal backgrounds as per the affidavit filed by them, a report published by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Odisha Election Watch on Sunday claimed.

The report published is an analysis of self sworn affidavits of 1121 out of 1137 candidates, who are contesting Assembly polls.

As per the report, out of the 1121 candidates, 332 (30 per cent) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Around 257 (23 per cent) candidates have declared serious criminal cases against them which include cases of rape, murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, crimes against women, etc.

Six Lok Sabha and 42 Assembly seats of Odisha will go to polls on Monday. The results will be announced on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, April 28 2019. 22:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU