AP: Six arrested with 96 kilo cannabis in Visakhapatnam

State police recovered 96 kilograms of cannabis and arrested six persons in connection with its trade at Prahaladapuram in Pendurthi.

One auto-rickshaw, four cell phones and Rs 65,000 in cash were also recovered from the smugglers by the police on Friday.

The police have registered a case under different Sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Further investigation is currently underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)