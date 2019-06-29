AP: Student goes into coma after clash between groups

-
ALSO READ
John Singleton in coma following major stroke
From lawns to walls, Patna administration urging residents to go out and vote
Delhi govt agrees to release grants to 28 DU colleges funded by it
TN varsity sex scandal: College teacher walks out of jail 11 months after arrest
Maharashtra wishes 'all the best' to Rinku Rajguru for HSC exams
-
One boy went into a coma after being beaten with belts and rods in a clash between two groups at the Anantapuram Arts College here.
The victim named Sivaiah got critically injured during the clash following which he lost his consciousness.
He was taken to a hospital by fellow students where it was found that he had slipped into the comatose stage.
The incident came to light after a video of the clash became viral on social media.
Locals have alleged clashes between students have almost become a routine at the Arts College.
Some students also blamed the negligent attitude of the principal and management in stopping these clashes which have put the boy in this condition.
Further details are awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU