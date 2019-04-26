AP: Sthree Shakthi cops launched to ensure women safety

A 35-member women police team ' Shakthi' was launched in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. The 35-member team has woman ASIs, head constables, police constables and home guards. The team has been provided 25 vehicles, including two four-wheelers.

"It is a 35 members team. We have started with 25 vehicles, 5 four wheelers and rest are motorcycles and scooters. This is mainly for the protection of women. The women-related issue can be informed to the team and then they will take action accordingly. From drivers to police personnel, everyone is a woman," said Andhra Pradesh DGP AP Thakur. In Visakhapatnam, there are a number of educational institutions and workplaces where women are working in large numbers. Our prime concern is to ensure safety to women," he said. The initiative was taken to provide security to women and girls. All the police constables were imparted training in the car driving, swimming, communication skills and self-defence for one month.They all will be deployed on important junctions of the city. They will handle women-related issues including eve-teasers and trouble-mongers.

The will don a blue colour shirt and khaki colour pant as uniform.

