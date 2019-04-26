BJP's Fatima Rasool says ready to campaign for Sadhvi if she 'apologises' to Muslims

Fatima Rasool on Thursday said that she would campaign for blast accused and her party candidate from Sadhvi if she apologizes to Muslims for her recent statements.

"I respect saffron but does Thakur respect hijab? If Thakur respects hijab then she must apologise to the Muslim community and then I will surely campaign for her," said while speaking to ANI.

Last week, Thakur had said that she is "proud" to accept that she was involved in the demolition of the in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992.

Expressing discontentment over the controversial statements delivered by Thakur, said: "What Thakur has said was obnoxious and communal and her views can tarnish the image of the party. I will not campaign for someone who says a thing like waging a 'dharm yudh' (crusade). Her statement against former Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief has hurt us badly."

"Shivraj Singh Chouhan has a good reputation among Muslims. He is known for his strong views on Ganga-Jamuna Tehzeeb but her views might damage that too," she added.

On being asked if she is unhappy with the party, Siddique said: "I have no resentment with the party. I am angry with madam ji (Thakur), I am not happy with the fact that she is provoking people."

"There are several cases registered against her. Rather than giving statements against Karkare ji, we should focus on the development of Ganga and Yamuna rivers. Vande Mataram is not a matter of development, Thakur should apologize for this," she said.

Underlying the need to focus on employment, education and women empowerment, Siddique said: "Our prophet had told us to keep the country at the first place. Be loyal to the country you are part of, we support the idea of Hindustan Zindabad. But what will happen to such talks, are they about development? Will they bring employment, education, women empowerment etc?"

"Nowadays, people have become wiser, they are not in favour of dividing Hindu and Muslims. A lot of Muslims are associated with the BJP, they have also been hurt. No one has raised voice against Thakur but I have raised my voice. The party will suffer and this will harm all of us. I have given my message and filed a complaint against it with the party," she added.

Last year in November, Siddiqui had joined the BJP and later she was nominated as the party's candidate from the North assembly constituency. She was the lone Muslim woman candidate fielded by BJP in However, she lost to candidate

Voting in will take place on May 12. The counting of votes will be held on May 23.

