AP: US Consul General Katherine Hadda meets Jagan Reddy

US Consul General Katherine B Hadda on Tuesday met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and congratulated him for his win in the Assembly polls.

"Honored to meet and congratulate Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Vijayawada this morning. Discussed how further to build on existing strong US-India ties in Andhra Pradesh," Hadda tweeted.

This was their first meeting after Reddy became the chief minister. The US official had earlier tweeted to congratulate him for his party's emphatic victory in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the state.

