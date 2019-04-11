Chhattisgarh: People turn up in large numbers to vote in Naxal-hit Bastar constituency

People on Thursday turned up in large numbers to cast their vote in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Chhattisgarh.
Voters queued up to exercise their franchise in Naxal-affected regions of Dantewada and Sukma amid heavy security.
Chhattisgarh will witness polls in the first three phases of General election - April 11, 18 and 23 - for its 11 parliamentary constituencies.
On Tuesday, Naxals triggered an IED blast in Dantewada, which killed sitting BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi, his driver and three personal security officers. Following the attack, security measures have been beefed up.
However, the Election Commission has already stated that polling will be held as per schedule. Collectors and Superintendents of Police of affected districts have been instructed to take utmost precautions.
In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP's Dinesh Kashyap had registered victory from Bastar. This time the party has fielded its Bastar district chief and former MLA Baiduram Kashyap. Earlier, BJP's Chhattisgarh unit had requested the party's Central Election Committee to field fresh candidates in the General elections.
Congress has fielded its sitting MLA from Chitrakot, Deepak Baij, to contest against Kashyap.
