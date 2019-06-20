Google updates Neighbourly app with local photos, events, and more

has updated its Neighbourly app in with new features to help you socialise better with those you share your neighbourhood with.

As announced on the official blog, with the latest update to the Neighbourly app, people can now post photos of meal at restaurants in the neighbourhood, invite new neighbours to watch an upcoming match, create polls to get input on best restaurants, and share tips to update neighbours on hazards or repairs in the surrounding area.

The Neighbourly app will also show Neighbourhood Challenge from time-to-time which users can solve to show their awareness about their area. The new features are rolling out to users starting today.

