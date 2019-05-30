Apple, Google, Microsoft and others slam UK proposal to snoop on encrypted messages

is the backbone of modern communication and the UK intelligence agency reportedly wants to break it on the name of

The agency has proposed that should be added as a 'ghost' participant in every encrypted messaging conversation. To this, tech giants including Apple, Google, Microsoft, and have expressed their strong opposition, The Verge reports.

In an open letter, the company argued that such a proposal would undermine security and threaten users' right to privacy and their trust in encrypted messaging service.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)