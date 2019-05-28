Malware-ridden laptop 'The Persistence of Chaos' is auctioning at USD 1.3 million

For a common person, a laptop carrying malware is anything but desirable. However, in the world of art, a laptop loaded with some of the most dangerous malware is up for auction.
The Persistence of Chaos, made by contemporary internet artist Guo O Dong and cybersecurity firm Deep Instinct, is a Samsung laptop running six pieces of malware, including ILOVEYOU virus, MyDoom, BlackEnergy, DarkTequila, and the dreaded WannaCry that have caused financial damages totalling USD 95 billion.
The laptop has been isolated and air-gapped to prevent against the spread of malware. At the time of writing, the malware infested piece of hardware art had received USD 1,345,000 as the highest bid.
