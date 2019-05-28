Malware-ridden laptop 'The Persistence of Chaos' is auctioning at USD 1.3 million

For a common person, a carrying is anything but desirable. However, in the world of art, a loaded with some of the most dangerous is up for auction.

The Persistence of Chaos, made by and cybersecurity firm Deep Instinct, is a running six pieces of malware, including ILOVEYOU virus, MyDoom, BlackEnergy, DarkTequila, and the dreaded WannaCry that have caused financial damages totalling USD 95 billion.

The laptop has been isolated and air-gapped to prevent against the spread of At the time of writing, the malware infested piece of hardware art had received USD 1,345,000 as the highest bid.

