MRI could be used to detect heart disease: Study

A research team at Lawson Research Institute and for the first time showed that Imaging (IMR) can be used to measure uses of oxygen for both healthy patients and those with heart ailments.

The study was published in the journal 'Science Translational Medicine'.

Currently, the available to measure blood flow to the heart require the injection of radioactive or contrast agents that change the signal and detect the presence of There are small but finite associated risks and it is not recommended for a variety of patients including those with poor kidney function.

"This new method, cardiac functional (cfMRI), does not require needles or being injected into the body. It eliminates the existing risks and can be used on all patients," said Dr Frank Prato, for Imaging.

"Our discovery shows that we can use to study heart muscle activity. We've been successful in using a pre-clinical model and now we are preparing to show this can be used to accurately detect heart in patients," explained Dr Prato.

Repeat exposure to carbon dioxide is used to test how well the heart's blood vessels are working to deliver oxygen to the muscle. A breathing machine changes the concentration of carbon dioxide in the blood. This change should result in a change in blood flow to the heart but does not happen when the is present. The cfMRI method reliably detects whether these changes are present.

Other researchers have explored oxygenation-sensitive MRI but initial results contained a high level of 'noise' with blurry images. and partner Dr Rohan Dharmakumar, Associate of the at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, believed that the noise was actually a variation in the heart's processing of oxygen.

"We've opened the door to a new era and a totally novel way of doing cardiac stress testing to identify patients with This approach overcomes the limitations of all the current diagnostics - there would no longer be a need for injections or physical stress testing like running on treadmills," said says Dr Dharmakumar.

"Using MRI will not only be safer than present methods but also provide more detailed information and much earlier on in the disease process," added Dr Prato. Following initial testing through clinical trials, he sees this being used with patients clinically within a few years.

In addition to studying coronary artery disease, the method could be used in other cases where heart blood flow is affected such as the effects of a or damages to the heart during treatment. Due to its minimal risk, this new tool could be safely used with the same patient multiple times to better select the right treatment and find out early on if it is working.

Dr Prato noted that "with this new window into how the heart works, we have a lot to explore when it comes to the role of oxygen in and disease.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)