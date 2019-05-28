Apple launches iPod Touch with FaceTime, AR support

-
For those of you who thought iPod was dead, Apple has just introduced a fresh new model that has been added with useful features of the time.
For the first time, the all-new Apple iPod Touch supports Group FaceTime and AR Experiences. It is equipped with the A10 fusion chip, new 256GB storage capability, and catalogue of more than 50 million songs, according to the official product listing.
Gamers will be able to access Apple Arcade subscription service that offers exclusive games and the ability to download for offline play. The new Apple iPod Touch is available for order on the official site starting today at USD 199 for the base model with 32GB, USD 299 for the 128GB version, and USD 399 for the high-end 256GB variant.
