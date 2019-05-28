Apple launches iPod Touch with FaceTime, AR support

For those of you who thought was dead, has just introduced a fresh new model that has been added with useful features of the time.

For the first time, the all-new Touch supports Group FaceTime and AR Experiences. It is equipped with the A10 fusion chip, new 256GB storage capability, and catalogue of more than 50 million songs, according to the

Gamers will be able to access Arcade subscription service that offers exclusive games and the ability to download for offline play. The new Apple Touch is available for order on the official site starting today at USD 199 for the base model with 32GB, USD 299 for the 128GB version, and USD 399 for the high-end 256GB variant.

