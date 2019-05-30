Apple publishes list of third-party apps if you don't like default official apps

In response to a lawsuit alleging Apple overcharges developers for listing their apps on its official App Store, the iPhone maker has published a webpage defending its app policies.
As Quartz reports, Apple has published a list of competing for third-party apps which users can download as an alternative to the default iOS apps.
Apple states that there are 20 million developers in its developer program who have earned USD 210 billion in revenue since 2008. The company reportedly charges around 30 per cent service fee to list third-party apps on its App Store.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU