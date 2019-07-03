Apple says it removed 634 apps last year on governments' request

In its latest transparency report, Apple revealed that it removed a total of 634 apps in 2018 after worldwide government takedown requests.

In the report, Apple notes that in the period between July 1 - December 31, 2018, it received a total of 770 requests in which the apps were specified.

Most requests were from the Chinese government which made 56 takedown requests over legal violation, leading to the removal of 517 apps. The report states that the vast majority of requests relates to illegal gambling or pornography.

