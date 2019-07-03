Apple wants you to stare dead for better FaceTime

If video calls were not weird already, Apple has added a new feature to the iOS 13 beta update that promises to make your eye contact during FaceTime video calls "more accurate".

Called 'FaceTime Attention Correction', the feature was first spotted by app designer Mike Rundle. When the feature is enabled, FaceTime will make it look like you are making eye contact with the other person on the call, while in reality, you are actually only staring at the screen, Mashable reports.

The feature is currently available in the iOS 13 developer beta version. The 'FaceTime Attention Correction" feature may make it to the final iOS 13 release that launches later this year.

