Airtel Payments Bank ties up with Bharti AXA Life Insurance to offer term insurance

Airtel Payments Bank has partnered with Bharti AXA Life Insurance to offer the Bharti AXA Life POS Saral Jeevan Bima Yojana through banking points across India.

As the official press release notes, the Bharti AXA Life POS Saral Jeevan Bima Yojana provides a pure term insurance cover of up to Rs 5 lakh. It is targeted at the underinsured and uninsured sectors in India.

The insurance scheme will leverage Airtel's distribution network by being available at more than 60,000 banking points. The life cover option is between 3-5 lakh. It will soon be extended to up to Rs 25 lakh.

