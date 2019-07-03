Jio announces 'Digital Udaan' program for first-time internet users

Jio and Facebook have joined hands to announce 'Digital Udaan' - a digital literacy program in India which is aimed at first-time internet users.

As part of the initiative, Jio will engage its users every Saturday to help them learn about the JioPhone features, use of apps, internet safety, and more using audio-visual training in 10 regional languages, the official release notes.

Digital Udaan is being launched in 200 different locations across 13 states. It is expected to reach more than 7,000 locations.

