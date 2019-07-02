Virginia updates revenge porn law to include deepfakes

The US state of Virginia has updated its law on revenge porn to include deepfakes as a way of harassment.

As Fast Company reports, the revised law makes it illegal to create deepfake photos or videos of someone without their consent.

Under the new law, creating or sharing deepfakes of someone without their consent is a misdemeanour that could result in up to one year in jail and a USD 2,500 fine.

