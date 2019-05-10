Ariana Grande will be new face of Givenchy

American singer- Grande will be the new face of for its 2019 Fall and Winter campaign that will be unveiled in July.

She took to her account to share a series of her images and video. "#arivenchy#GivenchyFamily @givenchyofficial," she captioned her latest video post.

According to Eonline, the French luxury fashion house announced the statement on Friday. "It is with great excitement that the House of reveals its new face--a strong, independent woman of refreshing character and style: the multi-talented Grande," it said.

"A modern muse and the voice of a generation, has emerged as one of the most influential forces in pop culture today. A Grammy award-winning performer, songwriter, and singer, she naturally embodies the spirit of the woman with impertinence, generosity and a lightning wit--all cloaked in a touch of mystery," it said.

Grande said it is an honour . "I am so proud to be the new face of Givenchy," she said in a release.

"It is a House I have forever admired and to now be part of that family is such an honor. I love this clothing and the confidence and joy it brings to the people wearing it. Not only is the clothing timeless and beautiful but I'm proud to work with a brand that makes people feel celebrated for who they are, and unapologetic about whatever they want to be," she added.

Grande is currently performing for her 'Sweetener World Tour'. The tour kicked off on March 18 and will wrap up in in October.

