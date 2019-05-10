Amitabh Bachchan's tribute to mothers with new song 'Maa'

A new song 'Maa' by pays tribute to all mothers on

The legend announced the song on his handle. "Tomorrow on a small tribute under Shoojit Sircar's creation, Anuj Garg's music, his son's voice, lyrics by Puneet Sharma .. and my voice!".

The heartwarming song is a montage paying homage to our mothers and begins with a slideshow of monochrome pictures of brave and inspiring mothers along with their year of birth and death.

Fans can catch a glimpse of the 'Pink' with his mother, Teji in a black and white frame. Amitabh is seen as a boy, dressed in formals while his mother is seen in a saree.

The soulful song ends with a note which reads, "Tum Aaj Bhi Mere Paas Ho...Maa. (Even today you are close to me..maa) which will touch your heart and bring out the emotional side of you.

The Big B and Master Yajat Garg have lent their voices to the song penned by Puneet Sharma and composed by

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh has begun shooting for his upcoming mystery thriller 'Chehre'. The would be seen sharing screen space with Emraan Hashmi. Bollywood's Shahenshah and Hashmi are coming together for the first time in the Rumi Jaffrey directorial.

'Chehre' is being produced by Motion Pictures and Pvt Ltd. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on February 21, 2020.

