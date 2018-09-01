4th Test: Pujara's 132 helps India take 27-run lead against England

Cheteshwar Pujara's unbeaten 132 on Friday helped post 273 in the first innings and take a 27-run lead against England on the second day of the fourth Test at the Ageas Bowl ground.

After restricting England to 246, thanks to strong by pacers Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Shami, the Indian innings didn't start well as openers Shikhar Dhawan (23) and Lokesh Rahul (19) were dismissed cheaply by (2/50).

Later on, Pujara came in and added 92 runs for the third wicket in a partnership with (46), who once again looked good for a big score before got his wicket.

also got out cheaply and could only manage to add 11 runs to the team total.

What happened next was something that could have never imagined as the side slumped from 161 for four to 195 for eight in the final session of play. England off-spinner Moeen Ali (5/63) provided the major wickets and shined for his side. Ali didn't allow Rishabh Pant (0), Hardik Pandya (4), R Ashwin (1) and Shami (0) to do any damage.

Tailenders (14) and (6) gave momentum to the Indian innings through their pivotal partnerships with Pujara.

England finished the second day at six for no loss in their second innings to trail by 21 runs.

