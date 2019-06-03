Assam: 3 men allege conspiracy by Investigating Officer in army veteran case

Three men have filed a complaint against Border Police for conspiring against retired

Das, in his report quoted the three men as witnesses against Sanaullah, who is lodged in a detention centre after a declared him a foreigner.

The three men - Suwahan Ali, Ajmal Ali and Kuran Ali - submitted the complaint at and stated that they never gave any statement in the case.

"Retired ASI of Border police had conspired and falsely included their names as witnesses in the statement. When they came to know about it through WhatsApp and social media, they filed a case against him," said Sanaullah's relative Fazlul Haq, who accompanied the trio to the police station.

"Police have never met them or took their statement. Three witnesses belong to the same village as the retired officer," he added.

The three men, who belong to Koloikash village, contended that they did not give any statement to the Investigating and didn't sign any document as witnesses.

Sanaullah's family alleged that he has fallen into a trap of 'conspiracy', and moved the after he was sent to a detention centre for illegal migrants.

His claimed that the case against the retired is "fabricated" as he was on a counter-insurgency operation in at the time police said to have taken his statement in

Mohammad Sanaullah, 52, who retired as an in the Army, was arrested soon after he was summoned by the Police Border Organisation, or the Border Police, in Guwahati on May 28.

The arrest followed the order of a that adjudged him a non-citizen.

Sanaullah's family said they hoped the would hand them justice.

Before joining Border Police, Sanaullah served in the Army for 30 years and was designated as a He was also conferred a medal by of for his service.

