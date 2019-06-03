Puducherry: V P Sivakolundhu elected as Assembly Speaker

-
ALSO READ
Puducherry CM holds meeting to decide next assembly speaker
Cong govt at centre will help Puducherry
HC upholds Puducherry MLA's disqualification after conviction in disproportionate assets case
Stop hoodwinking people over administrative powers: AINRC
Sivakolundhu set to be elected Pondy Assembly Speaker
-
Deputy Speaker V P Sivakolundhu was on Monday elected as the new Speaker of the Puducherry Assembly.
The 68-year-old Congress leader was the sole contender for the post.
The Speaker's chair fell vacant after Congress' V Vaithilingam stepped down on March 21 to contest the Lok Sabha election from the lone Union Territory seat, which he won with a margin of 1,96,802 votes against his nearest rival K Narayanasamy of All India NR Congress.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU