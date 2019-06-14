JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Maharashtra: Balasaheb Thorat appointed as leader of CLP
Business Standard

Assam: BJP IT cell member arrested for making communal remark on Facebook

ANI  |  General News 

Nitu Bora, a member of BJP's IT cell in Morigaon in Assam, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly making a communal remark in a Facebook post.

He was later released after a notice was issued to him, Swapnil Deka, Superintendent of Police, Morigaon district, told ANI.

"Bora had commented on Facebook about a particular community following which we took him into custody. The complaint was filed against him by a man named Raju Mahanta. Thereafter, we registered an FIR. Later, we released Bora and issued a notice to him," the officer said.

Deka denied reports that Bora had commented against Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

"The investigation is on. Bora had not written anything against the Assam chief minister, but he made a communal comment on Facebook," the officer added.

Bora said, "It was an impulsive remark. I am not against the chief minister and the Assam government.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 14 2019. 15:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU