Assam police apprehends 30 Rohingyas from Tripura border

At least 30 Rohingyas were apprehended by police from a Guwahati-bound bus in Churaibari village near border.

The group, consisting of male, female and children, were apprehended on Monday while they were moving towards on a bus from Agartala.

One of the arrested claimed that they had come from Jammu to Agartala via and in search of work but even after staying in a hotel for three days, they did not get any work in Agartala. Hence, they were returning to to find some job there.

The arrested also informed that a West Bengal-based man named Raju had brought them there.

However, police have found UN cards from some of them but are checking the authenticity of the cards.

Meantime, 31 Rohingyas including 16 children and nine female are spending chill winter nights in the open sky for the fourth consecutive day at Rayermura under station in the outskirts of capital Agartala.

They are stranded between the Indian barbed wire border fencing and the border pillars demarcating and as reportedly border guards of both the nations are alleging each other for pushing them to the other nation's territory.

While the (BSF) has alleged that the Border Guards (BGB) tried to push them to Indian Territory on the contrary BGB alleges the opposite.

