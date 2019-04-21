UK issues travel advisory following multiple bomb blasts in Sri Lanka

The United Kingdom's (FCO), in an advisory to its citizens planning a trip to Sri Lanka, has urged to "exercise vigilance and avoid all demonstrations or large political gatherings".

The UK FCO, in the advisory, said that since Sri Lankan dismissed in October last year, the island nation has witnessed several political demonstrations, which are likely to continue and may happen at short notice.

The told its people to be "aware of the risk of sexual assault, spiked drinks, road accidents, drowning due to dangerous tides and credit card fraud."

" can be affected by severe weather such as like tropical cyclones and monsoon rains. A general alert has been issued by the over the onset of the South Western Monsoon," the statement read.

The further urged its people to take extra precaution against frequent terror attacks in the country.

"Terrorist attacks in can't be ruled out," the statement added.

The also told its people that "if you're abroad and you need emergency help from the UK government, contact the nearest British embassy, consulate or high commission."

The Overseas Business Risk service offers information and advice for British companies operating overseas on how to manage political, economic, and business security-related risks, the statement said.

The comes immediately after multiple bomb blasts were reported in the Sri Lankan capital amid celebrations on Sunday.

According to CNN, at least 138 people have lost their lives in the incidents.

Sri Lankan authorities have also claimed that many foreigners were also among those were killed in the blast that took place near various churches and hotels in Colombo.

