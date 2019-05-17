Attending family function when my car was vandalized: Mukul Roy

on Friday denied Trinamool Congress' (TMC) allegations that he was campaigning after the stipulated time by the and said he was attending a family function when his vehicle was vandalized by unknown assailants.

"I know the rules of elections fully. Normally I won't be coming to the media after the election campaign ends. I went there for a family event, when I came to join, I saw some people coming and breaking my car with bricks into pieces. There is chaos all around in Bengal," Roy told reporters here.

Vehicles of Roy and BJP's candidate from Dum Dum Lok Sabha seat Samik were allegedly vandalised by unidentified men in Nagerbazar area here on Thursday night. The attack took place when and Roy were not present at the spot.

TMC had alleged that their workers were protesting against the two leaders who were campaigning post the time stipulated by the EC.

Roy said he would file a complaint with the police to find out who were all involved in the attack. "Let's take action against those are guilty. I will file a complaint with the police to find out if any history sheeter was involved in the attack," he said.

The campaigning in came to an end at 10 pm on Thursday, 20 hours before the scheduled time, as per orders of the

The 59 seats across eight states will see polling on May 19 in the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The counting of votes will begin on May 23.

