Congress will give people what it promises unlike BJP: Robert Vadra

Robert Vadra, husband of in-charge for (East) Priyanka Gandhi, on Friday accused of making "false" and "hollow" promises.

took to to take a dig at the incumbent government and said: " will give to the people what it has promised. Not make false, hollow promises like the BJP did, and never delivered even one promise. We will fulfil every need."

also posted two pictures. While in one photo he urged voters to for the Congress, in the other photo he could be seen giving to the poor.

"We will stay true to our promises. for new India," the photo stated.

has three cases - Bikaner land deal money laundering case, 2009 petroleum deal case under the (UPA) era and assets case, going on against him.

As many as 59 parliamentary constituencies spread across 7 states and 1 Union Territory will go to polls in the last and seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 19.

The results will be announced on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)