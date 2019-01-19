I-League: Minerva Punjab hold Gokulam Kerala 1-1

Defending champions FC scored a late equaliser to draw the encounter against Gokulam 1-1 here at the in

While it was the visitors Gokulam who drew first blood in the 82nd minute through Debutant Marcus Joseph, FC scraped in a beautiful equaliser in the final minute of the additional time through (90' + 4') to share the spoils.

Gokulam's was adjudged the Man of the Match.

Both the teams made four changes in the playing XI. Arshdeep Singh was back guarding the Sourav Rautella, Defender Akashdeep Singh and Cote D'Ivoirian forward found a place in the playing XI for FC.

Gokulam Kerala FC, on the other hand, introduced Deepak K and Wungngayam Muirang in defence while and to the attack.

The visitors made their intent very clear from the first minute and had nearly got a breakthrough in the second minute through an outstanding header from Pritam Singh off an Abhishek Das cross, finding the back of the net, but was disallowed by the referee giving a fresh lease of life to the Minerva

The game, thereafter, saw the visitors making continuous attacks but the defending champions had organised them to deny Gokulam any clear chance to create troubles.

Minerva's woes took a new turn when in the 20th minute their forward Zacharie was asked to march off the field owing to a red card that was a result of an unnecessary foul committed on the Gokulam keeper Arnab Das inside the box. Gokulam who enjoyed a higher possession in the game but neither of the teams could any further chances to draw first blood.

Minerva showcased a lot of composure denying the visitors any chances to change the goalless first half into their favour.

The second half began with Gokulam Kerala pressing hard for a lead. Minerva, on the other hand, ensured a strong defence line denying the visitors any clear chance to take the lead.

A major part of the second half was played around the midfield with the hosts mostly on defence while Gokulam Kerala FC attacking in short bursts but was unable to create any clear chance.

Gokulam's efforts were rewarded in the 82nd minute when debutant from found the back of the net to give the visitors a hard-fought lead. Thereafter, Gokulam Kerala FC went on an attacking spree but full marks to Minerva defenders who did not allow the visitors the as they would have desired for.

Minerva Punjab FC who were on the verge of a seventh consecutive loss did not stop trying and their valiant efforts found results when Souvik Das crafted a well-thought pass to Moinuddin inside the box who further headed it to Caicedo.

Caicedo made no mistake in heading the ball inside the goal bringing in a magical equaliser for Minerva Punjab FC during the final minute of the additional time as both the teams ended up sharing the spoils.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)