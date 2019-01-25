Authorities start demolishing Nirav Modi's Alibagh bungalow

The demolition of absconding diamantaire Nirav Modi's bungalow in Maharashtra's started on Friday after the district received orders from the High Court for the same.

According to Vijay Suryavanshi, the bungalow, located near Alibag's Kihim beach, spans an area of over 20,000 square feet and the demolition will be undertaken over the next three to four days.

The ED has confiscated a number of valuables and other properties of Modi.

In 2009, the HC had ordered the demolition of around 58 properties in which were flouting the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms.

In 2018, government's said that Neerav Modi's bungalow, along with other illegal structures, should be demolished.

This property was also in the list of properties attached by the ED in the alleged PNB scam. The ED had given its consent for demolition after removal of valuables from the premises.

Along with his uncle Mehul Choksi, is the prime accused in the Rs 13,000-crore Bank (PNB) fraud. They both fled the country over a year ago.

Choksi was granted citizenship of on January 15, 2018, while Modi is said to be in

The duo has not returned to since then despite repeated summons from probe agencies and courts.

