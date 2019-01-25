Punjab CM urges Centre to expedite road infra projects in view of 550th Prakash Purb

Chief wrote to for Shipping, Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari, urging him to fast-track road infrastructure development projects in the state in the light of the 550th Prakash Purb celebrations of Sri Dev ji.

The Chief has sought the minister's personal intervention particularly in expediting the project, given its historic and religious importance.

He urged the Centre to declare Beas-Batala- Road as Highway and also upgrade it to a 4-laned road.

He also requested for additional allocation of Rs. 150 crore under (CRF) scheme for upgradation of in the historic towns of Sultanpur Lodhi, Batala, and

The has also sought the Union Ministry's expeditious approval for 4-laning of Kapurthala-Sultanpur Lodhi-Lohian Road (NH-703 A).

In his letter, Amarinder has also impressed upon Gadkari to declare Tarn Taran-Goindwal Sahib- Road as Highway, besides upgrading it to 4-laned road.

