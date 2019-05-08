'Avengers: Endgame': Russo Brothers share behind the scenes picture with Chris Hemsworth

'Avengers

Chris Hemsworth's needed all the help he could get to prepare for one of the most iconic scenes. And it seems like helped the with the target practice.

On Wednesday, Russo brothers posted a picture on his twitter handle in which he can be seen holding Thor's hammer axe 'Stormbreaker' while having a deep discussion with Hemsworth.

"Day 1 of 'going for the head' practice," he captioned the picture.

Those who have watched the ultra-popular film which released on April 26 will instantly catch the reference of that caption.

While chopping off Thanos' in the very beginning of the film might have taken many by surprise, the single hit was hands down one of the most memorable scenes from the movie.

Russo's post proves that a lot of detailing went into making the scene as perfect as it finally came out to be.

In the film, after chopping Thanos' off his shoulder, says 'I went for the head", which was a clear reference to 'Avengers: Infinity War', in which Thor, in an attempt to kill Thanos before he snaps his fingers, hits him in the chest with 'Stormbreaker'.

However, after taking the hit, Thanos smiles and says 'You should have gone for the head' before snapping his finger and causing the devastation that he did.

'Endgame' has been breaking all possible box office scores and records ever since it released in April. As far as the worldwide box office performance is concerned, according to media reports, the film has already taken over James Cameron's and is expected to soon take over Avatar too.

