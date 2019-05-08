Britney Spears files for restraining order against ex-manager

American filed for a temporary against her former

According to the legal documents obtained by TMZ, Britney shares a dark past with her ex- and he has been harassing her and her parents.

Britney has requested protection from Lutfi and filed for a against him on Tuesday in

According to the documents, Lutfi has been sending texts to Britney's mother Lynne and has been posting "disparaging and threatening comments" on social media, which include calling for the public to "raise hell" to free Britney.

He has been apparently instigating the star's followers for the #freebritney movement. Fans concerned about the singer's well-being used the hashtag on (making it a trend, too), especially after checked into a mental health facility to help cope with her father, Jamie Spears' illness, reported E! News.

In the documents, Britney's lawyers have stated that Lutfi sent Lynne a text last week, calling her out for not getting involved in Britney's conservatorship and decisions about the singer's mental health treatment.

They also claimed that Lutfi offered Lynne USD 1,000 to "disrupt and take over" the conservatorship. However, Lynne refused the money.

The documents obtained also stated that Lutfi threatened them to release old personal items of the from when he was her in the early 2000s.

Britney's family has long blamed the ex-manager for taking the down the bad path that ended with her mental breakdown in 2008.

The 37-year-old singer's lawyers claimed that Lutfi's recent activities have a negative effect on their client. They stated his "vigilante action, bribes and release of private information" is a clear attempt to derail the actions of the conservatorship.

They also said that the is needed to "prevent future harm and further psychological trauma" to the

If the restraining order is granted, Lutfi would have to stay 200 yards away from Britney, Lynne and the singer's father as well as Britney's children, her boyfriend, and her sister. He would also be banned from contacting them via phone, text or email.

Britney returned home on April 26 after seeking treatment at a mental health facility for about a month. Her stay at the mental health facility was due to the family drama involving her father's weakened health.

In November 2018, the singer's father became seriously ill after his colon spontaneously ruptured. Jamie's hospitalisation and subsequent surgeries took an emotional toll on his daughter, according to the Spears family insider, who recently told People that she "was absolutely devastated and out-of-mind worried" when he first entered the hospital.

Late last year, the singer was gearing up for a return to the with her 'Britney: Domination' concert, following her wildly successful Vegas show 'Britney: Piece of Me'. However, in January, Britney announced that she was taking an indefinite break from work to support her father.

This is not the first time that the pop star's mental health issues have disrupted her life. Back in 2007, Britney made headlines after she shaved her head. She also attacked paparazzi with an umbrella.

