B-town celebs slay weekend in style

Its Sunday and the B-town celebs are spending the weekend relaxing and chilling while there are some who are caught up with work.

Oozing the Sunday vibes, Ranveer Singh shared a picture on his handle, captioned, "Sun Day"

In the picture, the 'Padmavat' can be seen chilling and relaxing in the pool. The soothing background of the picturesque sunset along with a sea is adding more charm to the lazy weekend post.

Last Sunday too, the shared a picture in which he was seen soaking The picture created a lot of buzz among the actor's fans.

While Ranveer was seen chilling, Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, is spending his weekends shooting for a film. The 'Ki and Ka' wrote, "Mood when you're shooting on a Sunday instead of enjoying weekend vibe with your tribe. Cap-less & Hat-less for once...At least the gift you got me is making me look good..."

The actor shared a picture along with the caption where he is winning the hearts with his killer rugged looks. To top it all, the actor looks more charming with a beard and a cool glares.

too grabbed eyeballs with her recent post. The 'Helicopter Eela' actor posted a picture of hers and wrote, "Sunday God is happy ..."

The actor looked elegant wearing a white coat teamed with a black top.

