B-town celebs slay weekend in style

Its Sunday and the B-town celebs are spending the weekend relaxing and chilling while there are some who are caught up with work.
Oozing the Sunday vibes, Ranveer Singh shared a picture on his Twitter handle, captioned, "Sun Day"
In the picture, the 'Padmavat' actor can be seen chilling and relaxing in the pool. The soothing background of the picturesque sunset along with a sea is adding more charm to the lazy weekend post.
Last Sunday too, the actor shared a picture in which he was seen soaking the sun. The picture created a lot of buzz among the actor's fans.
While Ranveer was seen chilling, Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, is spending his weekends shooting for a film. The 'Ki and Ka' actor wrote, "Mood when you're shooting on a Sunday instead of enjoying weekend vibe with your tribe. Cap-less & Hat-less for once...At least the gift you got me is making me look good..."
The actor shared a picture along with the caption where he is winning the hearts with his killer rugged looks. To top it all, the actor looks more charming with a beard and a cool glares.
Kajol too grabbed eyeballs with her recent post. The 'Helicopter Eela' actor posted a picture of hers and wrote, "Sunday God is happy ..."
The actor looked elegant wearing a white coat teamed with a black top.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU