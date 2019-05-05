Gauri Khan spends her Sunday with "three musketeers"

Every Monday we eagerly wait for Friday to arrive and every evening we fret for Monday mornings. While we all experience Monday blues, Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan's idea of Sundaying is the perfect way to end your weekend.

celebrities, especially on weekends make sure to spend some time with their families. And when they do it, they make sure to give a glimpse of their day to their fans by sharing photos and videos on their handles.

is doing her right by spending time with the "three musketeers"-- AbRam Khan, Yash Johar, and

Gauri took to her handle and shared a sweet photo posing with her youngest son AbRam and Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi.

In the adorable photo, Gauri can be seen wearing grey top and white pants while her little munchkin is sitting on her lap and the twins sitting on either side. Yash and Roohi don't seem excited while being clicked, but AbRam flashes a sweet smile for the camera.

Gauri captioned her post, "Spending time with the three musketeers," along with a smiling emoji.

SRK has always praised Gauri for being a doting mother to their children--Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.

The didn't leave a chance to praise his wife and responded to the picture with a funny tweet. proved yet again that he is not just 'The of romance' but also the 'Badshah of wit' who can leave his fans amused like no other star.

SRK wrote, "Maa tujhe salaam!"

SRK often uses his handle to reply to questions from his fans, using the hashtag #AskSRK, where the comes up with hilarious and witty responses even to people who try to troll him.

Gauri is quite active on and often shares pictures of her children Aryan, Suhana and AbRam and her fans can never get enough of them.

Around New Year, Gauri had treated her Insta family with a perfect family photo featuring herself with Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam. "My three pet designs for 2019," Gauri captioned the sweet snap.

Recently, AbRam stole all the limelight while accompanying his parents heading to vote during Lok Sabha Elections 2019, held in on Monday. SRK shared a candid click with his family and wrote, "Little one was a bit confused between 'Boating' and Voting, so took him along to experience the difference."

Meanwhile, announced the happy news of the birth of his twins through surrogacy in 2017. He named his son after his late father and interestingly, Roohi's name is derived by rearranging the letters of his mother Hiroo Johar's name.

The proud daddy of the two keeps sharing pictures of his children on his posts, which can certainly brighten up anyone's day.

On the work front, SRK was last seen in 'Zero' alongside and

Meanwhile, the 46-year-old is currently producing 'Student of the Year 2', 'Drive' and 'Brahmastra'.

Karan will be donning the director's hat after two years for 'Takht', a period drama, featuring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and The flick is all set to hit the big screens in 2020.

