B-Town extends Janmashtami greetings

On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami on Monday, celebrities extended greetings on the festival. From to Preity Zinta, celebs took to to wish their fans and netizens.

Veteran took to and wrote, "Janamashtami ki anek shubhkamanayein."

also wrote, "On this auspicious day, let's celebrate the spirit of selfless giving... wishing you all a very #HappyKrishnaJayanthi!KrishnaJanmashtami."

Sidharth Malhotra took to and shared his childhood picture dressed as Krishna, writing, "#happyjanmastami #krishnajanmashtami to all, me dressed as by my beloved Dadi. #throwback #delhihouse #festivaloutfit .........P.S- for some reason placed next to a tall plant. Height reference maybe? "

also took to to wish his fans, writing, "Wishing everyone a Happy Janmashtami."

Janmashtami is a Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord As per calendar, Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra. The day mostly falls in the months of August or September as per the Western calendar.

The festival is celebrated by offering prayers to Lord Krishna, with beautifully decorated swings, dance and music performances and Dahi Handi competition.

In Mathura, which is considered to be the birthplace or 'Janmabhoomi' of Lord Krishna, devotees thronged temples in large numbers to offer prayers on the auspicious occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)