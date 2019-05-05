B-town shares happiness with their posts on World laughter day

On World Day, several celebrities are spreading magic with their smiling posts.

stole hearts with her post. "Laugh till your belly hurts & then just a bit more. Today we celebrate World Day. Share maybe something funny in the comments below & let's have a Sunday filled with some laughs," she captioned the post.

Wishing her fans on the occasion was who posted a on her handle and wrote, "jiiyo, hNso, muskuraao kyoNki aaj hai World Day. (Live, laugh and smile because today is World Laughter Day)" she captioned the post.

In the GIF, the is seen laughing her heart out.

Aditi also posted a series of pictures on her handle and captioned it, " "

In one of the pictures, the 'Fitoor' is seen chilling and lying on a bean bag with a bottle of mango drink in her hand while the second picture is a selfie where she is spreading magic with a smile.

Miss World 2017, also posted an adorable monochrome picture. "World Laughter Day, When I want to be fierce, I ROAR with laughter" laughter is the best medicine," she captioned the post.

In the picture, the beauty pageant holder is seen flaunting her furry dress.

Dancer and posted a picture on her handle and wrote, "Your laughter echoes the happiness of your heart. So on this laugh a little more, live a little more."

She posted a picture of a globe along with a small cartoon of humans where they are seen laughing and giggling.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)