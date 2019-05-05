Disha Patani training for 'something special' for 'Malang'

As Disha Patani is headed for her upcoming film 'Malang' starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu, she shared a picture with co-star Kapur, raising her fans' curiosity.
The 26-year old looks cheerful and excited in the picture as she stood beside Aditya and shared that she is up for some training -- "Training for something special Malang."
Dressed up in a black diving suit, with hairs loosely tied at the back, the 'Baaghi 2' actor is all smiles. While Kapur can be seen in knee-length shorts flaunting his chiseled body.
The news of the film was confirmed on March 4 by Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh and is the first project for all the four actors.
'Malang' will be a revenge drama which will be directed by 'Aashiqui 2' director Mohit Suri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Jay Shewakramani.
Suri is reuniting with Bhushan after their film 'Aashiqui 2' was a hit.
Reportedly, 'Malang' will be shot at various exotic locations including Mauritius and Goa from March onwards. The film is set to hit theatres on February 14, 2020.
Disha is also eyeing the release of Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat' where she is playing the role of a trapeze artist.
