Disha Patani training for 'something special' for 'Malang'

As Patani is headed for her upcoming film 'Malang' starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu, she shared a picture with co-star Kapur, raising her fans' curiosity.

The 26-year old looks cheerful and excited in the picture as she stood beside Aditya and shared that she is up for some training -- "Training for something special "

Dressed up in a black diving suit, with hairs loosely tied at the back, the 'Baaghi 2' is all smiles. While can be seen in knee-length shorts flaunting his chiseled body.

The news of the film was confirmed on March 4 by Indian and is the first project for all the four

'Malang' will be a revenge drama which will be directed by 'Aashiqui 2' and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and

Suri is reuniting with Bhushan after their film 'Aashiqui 2' was a hit.

Reportedly, 'Malang' will be shot at various exotic locations including and from March onwards. The film is set to hit theatres on February 14, 2020.

is also eyeing the release of starrer 'Bharat' where she is playing the role of a

