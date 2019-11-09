Baba Ramdev urges public to maintain peace after Ayodhya verdict

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev, ahead of the Supreme Court judgment in the Ayodhya land dispute case, on Saturday urged the public to maintain peace and not to entertain rumours.

"All of us must maintain peace and harmony as the verdict on Ayodhya case is coming. We must all respect the verdict of the Supreme Court as it is the constitutional body and our country also runs in accordance with the Constitution. One should not be indulged into any sort of violence and entertain rumour in the name of religion,' he said while speaking to ANI here.

"We have to show the world that people in India belonging to different religions live peacefully and with harmony. We have to show that India is truly democratic in nature," he added.

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its historic verdict on a batch of a petition against the 2010 Allahabad High Court order in the Ayodhya land dispute case today.

The top court had reserved its verdict on the matter on October 15 after hearing the case on a day-to-day basis for 40 days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for peace and unity and said the court judgment will not be a victory or defeat for anyone. Several other prominent political leaders have also appealed to citizens to maintain peace and not believe in rumours being spread on social media.

Security has been beefed up across the country keeping in view of any untoward incident after the Supreme Court delivers its judgment in the Ayodhya case.

