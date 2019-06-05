Bad sleep quality affects your blood pressure: Study

We all have heard "early to bed and early to rise makes a man healthy, wealthy and wise." While we all know the benefits of a good night's sleep, people hardly know how deprivation harms the human body.

According to a new study, a bad night's may result in an increase in the blood pressure that night and the following day.

The study, published in the journal 'Psychosomatic Medicine', offered one possible explanation for why problems have been shown to increase the risk of heart attack, and even death from cardiovascular

Researchers carried out a study conducted on 300 men and women, ages 21 to 70, with no history of heart problems. Participants wore portable blood pressure cuffs for two consecutive days. The cuffs randomly took participants' blood pressure during 45-minute intervals throughout each day and also overnight.

At night, participants wore actigraphy monitors - that measure movement - to help determine their "sleep efficiency," or the amount of time in bed spent sleeping soundly.

Overall, those who had lower sleep efficiency showed an increase in blood pressure during that restless night. They also had higher systolic blood pressure - the top number in a patient's blood pressure reading - the next day.

The latest findings may be an important piece of the puzzle when it comes to understanding the pathway through which sleep impacts overall cardiovascular

"Blood pressure is one of the best predictors of cardiovascular health," said

"There is a lot of literature out there that shows sleep has some kind of impact on mortality and on cardiovascular disease, which is the No. 1 killer of people in the country. We wanted to see if we could try to get a piece of that story - how sleep might be impacting through blood pressure," added Doyle.

The study reinforced just how important a good night's sleep can be. It's not just the amount of time you spend in bed, but the quality of sleep you're getting.

Improving sleep quality can start with making simple changes and being proactive.

"Keep the phone in a different room," said

"If your bedroom window faces the east, pull the shades. For anything that's going to cause you to waken, think ahead about what you can do to mitigate those effects," Ruiz added.

For those with chronic sleep troubles, Doyle advocated for insomnia, or CBTI, which focuses on making behavioural changes to improve sleep

CBTI is slowly gaining traction in the medical field and is recommended by both of Physicians and as the first line of treatment for

Doyle and Ruiz said they hope their findings, showing the impact even one fitful night's rest can have on the body will help illuminate just how critical sleep is for heart

"This is one more study that shows something is going on with sleep and our heart health. Sleep is important, so whatever you can do to improve your sleep, it's worth prioritizing," Doyle said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)