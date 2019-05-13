Strike against rape of minor disrupts normal life in Srinagar

Normal life was affected in the city on Monday due to a strike called by a religious-cum-separatist organisation against the alleged rape of a three-year-old girl in district of

Most schools, shops and other business establishments in the city remained shut due to the strike, officials said.

They said public transport was also affected by the strike.

However, government offices and banks remained open, the officials said.

'Itehadul Muslimeen' a religious organisation which is also a constituent of moderate faction of the Hurriyat Conference - Sunday called for a complete shutdown across the Valley on Monday against the alleged rape of the girl at Sumbal in north Kashmir's district.

In a statement, 'Itehadul Muslimeen' Moulana Masroor termed the rape as a blot on the face of humanity.

The presence of people with such ill intentions is proving a rot for the society known for upholding its moral values for centuries. There is a dire need for evolving a joint strategy to deal with these elements, he said.

Ansari demand stern punishment to the culprit.

There should be no leniency adopted while dealing with the person involved in this act. On the one hand, the victim is battling for her life but on the other hand, efforts are being made to save the culprit which is a serious concern, he said.

